Female police official fired for ‘frequent absence’

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of interior says that Zala Zazai, head of criminal investigation office in the Khost police department, was dismissed for frequent absence in office.

The ministry said Wednesday that Ms. Zazai was not back to office when her one-month long vacation was over.

Meanwhile, Ms. Zazai said that she was in Kabul for a 20-day leave, but had to stay in Kabul for another 20 days based on an oral demand by Marwa Amini, a senior female official in the interior ministry.

She argued that officials in the ministry assured her that she would not be considered absent in Khost police department. Officials had told her that she would be appointed in another post in Kabul because of high security threats in Khost.

Zazai was not allowed to go to her office when she was back to Khost and the provincial police chief told her that she was fired from her job.

She accused Ms. Amini of firing her through a verbal instruction.

Amini was the first female officer to run a senior position in the insecure province of Khsot that shares border with Pakistan’s tribal regions. She was appointed a couple of months ago.