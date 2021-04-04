First car bombing rips Kabul after five months

Three members of Afghan security forces were killed and 12 more wounded after a Taliban car bomber targeted their convoy in Paghman

AT News

KABUL: Over 15 people were killed and wounded as a car bomb rips western part of Kabul province for the first time in the past five months in the wake of ongoing peace efforts to bring a negotiated end to the war.

Kabul Police Spokesman, Firdaws Faramarz told Afghanistan Times that “Terrorists in series of their crimes detonated a corolla model car, full of explosives, near the convoy of the Afghan security forces in Panja-Chinar area of Paghman district.”

He confirmed the death of three members of the security forces while 12 others were wounded in the bombing.

This is the first car bombing in Kabul, the capital city in the past nearly five months. The Taliban group claimed responsibility for the attack since the Taliban have largely halted their attacks in major urban areas, including Kabul as part of the efforts to facilitate the ongoing intra-Afghan talks.

The reduction in violence was one of the main parts of the US-Taliban agreement, which was signed in Doha on February 29 last year, a step, which also paved the ground for the intra-Afghan talks to begin between Kabul and Taliban in Qatar.

This comes as the Taliban on Sunday had warned that their military commission will take actions against Afghan security forces, if the Afghan government did not stop its large-scale operations in various parts of the country, particularly in southern Kandahar and northeastern Badakhshan provinces.

Taliban say these operations are clear “violations” of the US-Taliban agreement.