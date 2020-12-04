First female general dies at 72

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed condolences over the death of veteran surgeon and the first female army general Dr. Sohaila Seddiq.

Dr. Seddiq passed away on Friday at the age of 72 in the military hospital in Kabul after suffering illness for six years.

In a statement, Karzai called Dr. Seddiq as a veteran physician who loved her people and served them for 40 years.

Late Seddiq was minister of public health in Karzai’s first cabinet.

The former president called her death as a great tragedy.

Karzai wished paradise for General Seddiq.

Late Dr. Seddiq was lately suffering from Alzheimer.

The ministry of public health called Dr. Seddiq as a “brave and wise general and an honest doctor”.