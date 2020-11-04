First successful heart surgery performed in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Doctors at the Indira Gandhi Child Hospital have successfully operated a heart surgery on a two-year old child.

The child was suffering from atrial septal defect and a cardiovascular surgery was successfully performed by doctors at the child hospital.

The ministry of public health recently opened a center for the children suffering from heart hole disease at the child hospital.

The patient who went under operation is from Faryab province in the northwest and doctors say he is now in stable health condition.

120,000 children are suffering from the disease across the country, according to official reports that say 100 of them are operated every month inside and outside the country.

The first ever heart surgery center was opened at the child hospital with the aim of treating the heart hole patients.

Heath services are free of charge at the center, according to ministry of public health.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society helps hundreds of children with hearty hole disease to go to abroad for treatment.

Javad Osmani, acting public health minister, said Wednesday that patients children would not have to go to abroad anymore for treatment and the center would treat them at home.