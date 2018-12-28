Five football chiefs face travel ban amid abuse allegations

KABUL: Attorney General’s Office has started issuing overseas travel bans to target Afghanistan Football Federation president Keramuddin Karim and four other federation members after graphic details emerged of alleged sexual and physical abuse against members of the women’s national team.

Karim is one of the men accused of the physical, mental and sexual abuse of footballers on the Afghan women’s national team, allegations that are now being investigated by Fifa.

According to FIFA, Karim had already been provisionally banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level.

The travel ban is to help accelerate the case against the football federation officials, the AGO spokesman Jamshid Rasuli said on Friday.

He said the federation members who have been banned from traveling, include Keramuddin Karim, head of Afghanistan Football Federation, Nader Alemi, head of goalkeepers’ committee, Sayed Ali Reza Aqazada, secretary general of the federation, Abdul Saboor Walizada, head of provinces relations, and Rustam, an employee of the federation

Following the sexual assault accusations, six members of the federation were suspended by the federation back on December 9. The Attorney General’s Office said early December that a thorough investigation will be run into the claims. Last month, a number of former members of the women’s football team have claimed that some officials from the technical cadre of Afghanistan Football Federation have abused the members of the team sexually and physically.

In the wake of allegations made over sexual and physical assault on women players at AFF, Khalida Popal, a former player at the Afghanistan National Women’s Football Team who lives outside the country accused the leadership of the AFF over sexual and physical abuse of female players. Popal said the sexual and physical abuse took place at the Afghanistan Football Federation headquarters and at a training camp in Jordan in 2016.

According to reports, FIFA has also started investigation about the allegations made against AFF officials.