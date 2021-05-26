Home / Latest Updates / Five intelligence forces killed in Taliban ambush in Badghis

Five intelligence forces killed in Taliban ambush in Badghis

KABUL: At least five intelligence forces were killed in Taliban ambush alongside Herat-Qala-i-Naw Highway in the northwestern province of Badghis, top provincial official said on Wednesday.

Provincial Governor Hesamuddin Shams said that the security forces engaged in clashes with Taliban following the attack and killed three militants. Taliban have not commented in regards so far.

Badghis is an insecure northwestern province, where the Taliban are strongly active in its many parts. The Taliban have intensified attacks on the Afghan security forces nationwide as the peace negotiations face walls.

