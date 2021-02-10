Five Key Taliban Members Detained in Daikundi

AT News

DAI KUNDI: The Afghan security forces have detained five key members of the Taliban in Daikundi province, an official said on Wednesday.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives have arrested these insurgents in Tamzan area of Pato district on Tuesday, Deputy Governor Mohammad Ali Uruzgani said.

The detained insurgents were involved in assassinations, Mr. Uruzgani said. They also killed a police officer and damaged a ranger vehicle and also engaged in planting mines on public roads.

According to Uruzgani they had conducted several terrorist and destructive activities in Pato and Kajran districts and were also transferring explosives and ammunition to nearby districts of the province.

He said that the detained men will be referred to the Attorney General Office for further inquiry.

Nine assault rifles, a rocket launcher, two PKs and six camera rifles were also seized from them, he added.

However, the Taliban has not commented on the detention so far.

Kajran, Pato and Nawamish are among the insecure districts of Daikundi province, where Taliban are active in many parts of the district, usually planting mines on the roadside, causing casualties on the security forces and civilians.