KABUL: Five miners were killed when the roof of a coal mine collapsed in northern Baghlan province on Tuesday morning, said Jawid Basharat, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

The incident took place in Nahrin district. The miners were busy when a part of the mine fell down, he added.

We just took one dead body out of the rubbles so far, he said, while assuring efforts that have been doubled down to recover the other four bodies.

He did not provide more details about the incident.