Five ministers impeached for corruption
November 20, 2018
KABUL: The cases of five ministers sent to the attorney general office are under prosecution, said the anti-corruption special secretariat, without identifying them or providing details if they were members of the current cabinet. It also refused to disclose the crimes of these ministers.
Meanwhile, sources in the government have revealed that 45 million dollars embezzled were returned to government treasury, saying government servants sentenced for corruption would be deprived from working in the government for five years.
The anti-corruption special secretariat released a report of its activities in the first six months.
Yama Torabi, head of special secretariat said Tuesday that some 9,000 government employees had registered their assets in the first half of the ongoing Afghan year, adding that 15,000 ones had so far registered their properties.
Afghanistan has been recognized as one of the most corrupt countries, with the citizens frequently complaining against government officials being involved in corruption.
