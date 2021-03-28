Five People Killed in Herat-Kandahar Highway Traffic Accident

AT News

KABUL: At least five people died and 13 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on Herat-Kandahar highway on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

Heart Public Health Spokesman, Dr. Rafiq Sherzai said a 404 model bus passenger smashed with a truck in Shoz-Wa-Okhorma area on Herat-Kandahar highway. “At least five passengers were killed and 13 others were wounded,” he said. All the victims are men.

The wounded people have been shifted to the Herat provincial hospital and their health conditions are reported out of danger, according to Sherzai.

The dead bodies of the victims were handed over to their relatives, he added.

Still the real reason behind the tragedy is not clear, but carelessness of drives are the main reason behind such incidents where the victims are passengers, including women, and children.