Home / Latest Updates / Five people killed in Kandahar’s bus bombing

Five people killed in Kandahar’s bus bombing

admin June 23, 2021 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 39 Views

AT News

KABUL: A roadside bombing targeted a public transportation in Maiwand district of southern Kandahar province, killing five people and wounding 18 others.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai said that a public bus of Nahr-e-Saraj Company hit a roadside bomb in Gach Garez area of Maiwand.

He put the number of dead five and wounded 18. He accused the Taliban group of being involved in the attack. The wounded were evacuated to Maiwand Hospital for medical treatment. Director of Maiwand Hospital, Mohammad Daud Farhad confirmed that they receive five dead and 18 wounded.

Civilians have been suffering a high number of casualties as clashes lingers across the country.

About admin

Check Also

More than 200 Taliban insurgents killed

AT News KABUL: At least 209 Taliban insurgents were killed and 129 others wounded during …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved