Five people killed in Kandahar’s bus bombing

AT News

KABUL: A roadside bombing targeted a public transportation in Maiwand district of southern Kandahar province, killing five people and wounding 18 others.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai said that a public bus of Nahr-e-Saraj Company hit a roadside bomb in Gach Garez area of Maiwand.

He put the number of dead five and wounded 18. He accused the Taliban group of being involved in the attack. The wounded were evacuated to Maiwand Hospital for medical treatment. Director of Maiwand Hospital, Mohammad Daud Farhad confirmed that they receive five dead and 18 wounded.

Civilians have been suffering a high number of casualties as clashes lingers across the country.