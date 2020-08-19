Five people killed in two days Kabul security incidents

AT News

KABUL: Authorities said that at least five people were killed and 18 others injured in several security incidents, including the rocket attacks and sticky mine explosion during the past two days in Kabul, the capital city.

Kabul Police Spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz told the reporters on Wednesday that two government vehicles were targeted with magnetic mines in PD 12th of Kabul. He said that “two people were killed and two others wounded in the blasts.”

Faramarz didn’t provide details about the identification of killed and wounded. But the ministry of education in a statement said that one of the blasts targeted an official of the ministry, Meer Abdulbaqi Amin. “Amin was killed in the blast.”

No militant group took responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and Daesh terrorist group conducted similar attacks in the past.

On Tuesday, when the Afghans were celebrating the 101st anniversary of Afghanistan Independence Day, more than a dozen rockets hit the downtown city of Kabul. The interior ministry said that three people including government employees were killed and 16 others wounded. Tariq Aryan, spokesman for the ministry said that six of the wounded were civilians with children and women among them. According to some unconfirmed sources, one of the rockets hit the enclosure of the Presidential Palace.