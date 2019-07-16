Five police, 13 Taliban rebels killed in Faryab clash

AT News Report

KABUL: Five Afghan police officers embraced martyrdom and at least 13 Taliban insurgents were killed in a clash erupted between them in northern Faryab province, military source said Tuesday.

In addition to that 13 Taliban insurgents, including six Uzbek fighters received injures.

Shaheen Military Corps Spokesman Haneef Rezaie said that 11 Taliban militants were killed and seven others wounded in clash occurred in Nazir Bad and Nader Abad area of Pashtoon Kot district of province. He said the clash erupt on Monday night.

Moreover, two rebels were killed and six Uzbek fighters wounded after Afghan Army Forces cannonade the Taliban strongholds in Toopkhana area of Qal-e-Zal district, he added.

“Five Afghan police officers were martyred,” he said, adding four others wounded during conflict in Pashtoon Kot district.