Five security force members killed in Kandahar blast

KABUL: A roadside bomb blast took the lives of five Afghan security forces and wounded three others in Maiwand district of southern Kandahar province. The wounded includes police chief of Zhiri district.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barikzai said the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Mirakhwar area of Maiwand.

The death included one police officer and four soldiers, he said. According to him, the Zhiri district police chief was heading to Maiwand to engage into operations against the Taliban when the incident happened. The mine was planted by the Taliban, according to Barikzai.

Kandahar has recently been hit with an upswing in violence as the Afghan security forces and Taliban intensified offensives amid the uncertain peace process and withdrawal of foreign forces.