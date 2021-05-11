Flash flood kills 6 people in Takhar

AT Times

KABUL: Six people including four children died in a flash flood that also destroyed several residence and agricultural lands in the northern province of Takhar, officials said Tuesday.

Provincial director of Disaster Management Department Farid Nikpour said the floods caused closure of roads between Warsaj, Farkhar and Taloqan districts.

He said efforts are underway to reopen the blocked- roads before traffic and people. A team was dispatched to the affected areas to help the affected people, Nikpour added.

The flash floods have damaged agricultural farms and several canals, Nikpour said.

This comes as Afghanistan recently has seen a surge in flash floods, that left over 70 people dead and tens of others wounded. according to the ministry of state for natural disaster management, over 400 houses were destroyed in the floods flowed across the province.