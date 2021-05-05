Flash floods claim 50 lives in several provinces

AT News

KABUL: Heavy rainfall that caused flash floods in different areas have killed 50 people in several provinces and damaged or destroyed people’s properties and livestock, government officials said on Wednesday.

“Following the heavy rainfall, waves of muddy water engulfed 17 provinces, which killed 50 people,” said Tamim Azimi, Spokesman for State Ministry for National Disaster Management (SMNDM).

He said that 15 people are missing and six others received injuries.

Floods have swept out agriculture farms as well as completely washed away 160 houses and partly damaged around 460 houses in the provinces, he added.

He said that over 2450 cattle were died following floods.

Some 460 families were displaced due to floods and heavy rain falls, he asserted.

Herat province was at the top affected provinces with 22 people being killed in the province. Herat is followed by the neighboring province of Ghor which was the most affected area.

He elaborated that Badakhshan, Maidan Wardak, Bamyan, Baghlan, Samangan, Daykundi, Khost, Farah, Panjshir, Sar-e-Pul, Badghis, Uruzgan and Takhar were other provinces that suffered during floods.

He stated that the disaster management committees have started operations to help and provide aid to suffering families. Food and non-food aids distributed to the suffering families and it will be continued.

Each martyred family was granted 50,000 afs and every wounded person provided 25,000 afs in the provinces, he underlined.