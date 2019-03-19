Flash floods kill 13 people in west

AT News Report

KABUL: Officials in western Herat province said at least 13 people, including women and children have died in flash floods started from Monday night.

Provincial Governor Spokesman Jailani Farhad told Afghanistan Times on Tuesday that since Monday till now, 13 people including four women and three children have died due to floods. The victims were from Robat Sangi, Zindajan, Ghoryan, Zawal and Kohzor districts of the province.

Moreover, thousands of acres of agriculture lands, gardens and residential houses destroyed due to rainfalls and flashfloods so far.

This comes as the United Nations Department for the Coordination of Humanitarians Affairs has stated in a report that thousands of families have been displaced and affected in the recent flash flood in Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

The report said over 4,698 families need essential living stuffs in Kandahar province.

The report stated that more than 1,855 houses have been destroyed and 2,841 others are partially damaged in the province.

According to the report 1,092 floods affected families need basic humanitarian aids in Nahar-e-Seraj, Barakzai, Lashkargah and Nad Ali districts of Helmand.

Also, more than 1,320 families have been affected by flash floods and are in serious need of essential in western Farah province, said the report.