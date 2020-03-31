Flash floods kill at least 11 in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan Natural Disaster Authority said on Tuesday that flash floods have destroyed several houses and killed at least 11 people across the country.

Spokesman for the Ministry of State for Natural Disaster and Humanitarian, Ahmad Tamim Azimi said that 15 other people were wounded due to heavy floods. Around 288 houses have completely destroyed and 400 others partially damaged, he said. “About 500 hectares land was hit by the floods that destroyed 30 mosques.”

Meanwhile, the ministry has donated essential commodities for 280 families, which have been affected by flood.

According to Azimi, the government has allocated 1,615 million Afs to combat the natural disaster and provide humanitarian’s aid for the citizens.

This comes as Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, a private power company said that some of its facilities and power stations have been destroyed in floods which flawed in Salang district of northern Parwan province. One of the stations has been fully damaged and another one partially. Breshna said that its employees have been sent to the cites to reconstruct the stations. Salang’s power stations are considered the main power provider in Afghanistan.