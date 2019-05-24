Flash floods leave 12 dead

AT News Report

KABUL: A fresh wave of flash floods triggered by torrential rains across the country left at least 12 people dead, official said Friday.

Natural Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the lives were lost in the central and western parts of the country with Herat, Ghor, Daikundi, Paktika and Ghazni provinces suffering the most.

Aslam Sayas, deputy head of the NDMA, told Anadolu Agency hundreds of homes have been destroyed, agriculture lands damaged and livestock killed.

Besides inflicting heavy losses to private property, the floods have also posed serious threats to the 12th century UNSECO-protected Minaret of Jam in central Ghor province, he said.

After a spell of drought-like situation for months, Afghanistan received bucking rain in the past couple of weeks resulting in flash floods.