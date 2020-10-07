Flood victims in dire straits; no aid delivery made

AT News

KABUL: A delegation sent to Parwan province to evaluate the food and non-food aid to the flood affected people say that the aid packages have not yet been distributed and are kept in bad condition.

The delegation said Wednesday that hundreds of packs of foodstuff and other essentials are yet to be distributed to the vulnerable people. Parwan provincial governor argued that they didn’t have enough time to distribute the aids.

The flood victims are in warning condition without shelters, foodstuff and warm clothes.

The government delegation says that aids include wheat flour, macaronis, cooking oil, milk, tents, blankets, buckets, medication packs and foodstuffs donated by Iran.

The report calls corruption as the main reason of postponing of aids to the vulnerable people.

160 people died and 1,200 houses damaged or destroyed in last month’s flash floods in Parwan province.