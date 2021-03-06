Flooding Feared to Hit 24 Provinces

AT News

KABUL: The National Hydrometeorology Department, warns of torrential rainfall and flash floods in 24 of 34 provinces in the coming days.

“Heavy snowfall and rainfall followed by flash floods are likely to happen in the provinces of Kabul, Ghor, Badghis, Faryab, Sar-e-Pol, Daikundi, Balkh, Samangan, Badakhshan, Bamyan, Wardak, Baghlan, Kunduz, Takhar, Panjshir and Parwan including the Salang pass. The rainfall level will reach to 30 millimeters at most,” said Mohammad Nasim Moradi, head of the department’s forecast section.

He said that the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Khost, Kapisa, Nooristan, Logar and Laghman are also on the list of rainfall forecast.

Moradi added that there will be snowing in the central mountainous areas, while the northern regions with warmer weather will have rainfall and flooding.

The forecast was based on information from 22 hydrometeorology stations across the country.

Earlier, the government had said that rainfall would decrease by 35 per cent comparing to the previous year.

Separately, the state minister for disaster management warns against another drought in the next Persian Year (beginning on March 21).

“Every department is fully prepared to struggle problems due to drought. We have shaped different committees to manage disasters caused by drought,” Qassem Haidari, deputy minister of disaster management said.

He predicted that the provinces of Herat, Badghis, Ghor, Ghazni and parts of central and northern areas would be mostly affected.

As a landlocked and mountainous country, Afghanistan is fully dependent on the seasonal rainfall and snow reserves, with 45 per cent of the people being involved in agriculture and livestock breeding.

The country needs 250 millimeters of rainfall to overcome drought, according to government officials.