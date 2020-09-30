Floods to hammer parts of Afghanistan amid heavy rains

AT News

KABUL: The hydrometeorology department warns that torrential rainfall would cause floods in several provinces.

The provinces of Kunar, Nooristan, Panjshir, Laghman and Kapisa have been forecast to be targeted by floods, while the hydrometeorology department says that Kaul, Badakhshan and Nangarhar would witness heavy rainfall.

Mohammad Nasim Moradi, head of weather forecast program, asked people living on the flood route to displace to secure areas.

“The provinces of Kunar, Parwan, Badakhshan, Nangarhar, Noorsitan and Laghman will be witnessing flash floods, but Parwan is more in danger,” said Moradi.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Tamim Azimi, spokesman of the ministry of disaster management, said that they have already started aid supplying to the affected areas.

“We sent foodstuff donated by Kazakhstan for 40,000 families in the provinces of Parwan, Bamiyan, Kapisa, Logar, Wardak and Panjshir. 10,000 families have already received the aids,” he said.

Tens of people died, while hundreds more lost their houses when flash flooding swept through Parwan province last month.