FMIC launch convention to boost healthcare

By Farhad Naibkhail-KABUL: French Medical Institute for Mothers and Children (FMIC) on Saturday launched the 8th quality improvement and patient safety convention to boost up health care services.

The program was attended by different governmental officials, representatives of private and governmental hospital and doctors preset presentation and seek outgoing ways for the challenges faced with health sector’s quality improvement.

Chairman of FMIC Board, Lee Hilling, while insisting that FMIC is committed to quality care, said that as healthcare professionals we all are the leader and we have an obligation to ensure that the healthcare system is as effective and efficient.

Speaking at the press conference, he said that we must ensure that healthcare providing better to minimize harm and to ensure that it is sustainable for our communities and out future.

Deputy Minister of Public Health Diwa Samad, while voicing pleasure over launch of the quality improvement and patient safety convention by FMIC said that running of such programs will help us to move toward healthcare improvement.She said that we are witnessed that beside quantity health personal have concentrated over quality of healthcare in the country.

Healthcare quality improvement linked to diagnostic, technology standards and medicine, which need time to meet the demands, but steps have been hold in the aspect, she added.

As MoPH is committed to the safety of patient, thus it has started “Patients SafetyFriendly Hospital” programs in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) in some national and private hospitals in order to improve healthcare quality, she asserted.

She emphasized that durable observation and after-care supervision is also important in the aspect of healthcare improvement.MoPH strive utmost efforts to move from base health services to high quality healthcare services across the country, she mentioned.

CEO of FMIC Dr. Abdullah Fahim said that quality of healthcare is one of the top priority for FMIC.He said that FMIC has struggled much to provide standard healthcare services.FMIC beside quality healthcare services strives hard to run programs for prevention of disease.