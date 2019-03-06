FMIC marks achievements of 13 new specialist doctors at graduation ceremony 2019

Kabul: The French Medical Institute for Mothers and Children (FMIC) held its fourth graduation ceremony of the Postgraduate Medical Education Programme (PGME) on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at FMIC. 13 doctors were awarded certificates of specialization by Dr. Ferozuddin Feroz, Minister for Health and Dr Farhat Abbas, Vice Provost, the Aga Khan University, Karachi.

The Graduation marked the successful achievements of 13 postgraduate medical education graduates, in seven different disciplines as a result of off our years of hard work and dedication of the graduates. The graduants were joined by dignitaries from the Government of Afghanistan, Canadian and AKDN Ambassadors,, FMIC Board Chair and members, Representatives from La Chaine de L’espoir, FMIC management, and the civil society members to celebrate their achievements.

Minister of Public Health, Dr Feroz said, It is very important to not only have up-to-date technical knowledge and excellent skills but it is equally important to also have professional and personal values and be true to them.”

MrDave Metcalf, Ambassador of Canada to Afghanistan, Mrs Nurjehan Mawani, AKDN’s Diplomatic Representative in Afghanistan and Mr Lee Hilling, Chairman of the FMIC Board shared their remarks and congratulated the graduating doctors and their families for their tireless efforts and support in making the programme such a great success.

The healthcare provisionin Afghanistan is in a critical need for specialist doctors. FMIC initiated its PGME programme in partnership with the Aga Khan University in April 2012 with support from the Government of Canadaas a way of building and strengthening the capacities of national health professionals.The PGME programme is focused to improve access to specialized health care for women, new-born and children.The initial funding was provided by the Government of Canada through improving Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) grant continued by the Health Action Plan for Afghanistan (HAPA) grant, supported by Government of Canada, AgenceFrançaise de Développement (AFD) and the Aga Khan FoundationCanada and Afghanistan.The programme is accredited by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health and is offered in seven disciplines – paediatric surgery, paediatric medicine, anaesthesiology, cardiology, orthopaedics, pathology and radiology. As of March 2018, 32 specialist doctors have graduated and 46 doctors in seven desciplines are in various stages of completing their trainings. By 2019 and 2020, programmes in cardiothoracic surgery and obstetrics and gynaecology are planned to be added. (Press Release)