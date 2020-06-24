Foreign aid dwindles amid ‘wrong reports on corruption’

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health says that “unauthentic reports” over corruption in this institution, have caused the reduction in the foreign donations.

The ministry said to investigate the incorrect reports and would share them soon with the public.

Media outlets report of wide corruption in the ministry of public health as the country is fighting against the deadly Corona virus.

The attorney general office on Tuesday ordered the arrest of a health official accused of taking 80,000 dollars bribe.

Meanwhile, the Pajhwok Afghan News reports that 32 ventilators donated by foreign countries, were smuggled to Pakistan. Also, the 08:00am daily newspaper says that tens of millions of Afs allocated for the purchase of equipment for Corona virus hospitals, had been embezzled.

Akmal Samsor, spokesman of the ministry of public health said Wednesday that an investigation was going on to find allegations on the ventilators smuggling.

Meanwhile, presidential office says a committee was appointed to find out if the ventilators were smuggled.

The Pajhwok news agency says they have undeniable evidences over the smuggling of ventilators to Pakistan.