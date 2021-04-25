Foreign assistance will continue after troop withdrawal: Official

AT News

KABUL: The National Security Council says that the international community would continue assisting the government of Afghanistan once they exit their soldiers by September 11.

“The foreign forces will continue supporting Afghan security and defense forces even after the United States withdraws its troops,” Rahmatullah Andar, Spokesman of the Council said Sunday.

He emphasized that “cooperation will continue after their exit”.

Andar said that Afghanistan is now entering a new phase of deal with the United States and the international community. He said that the government would not let anyone foreign interference once the foreign troops leave.Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s Secretary General had earlier said that the NATO-member states with the US coordination decide to start gradual withdrawal of troops from May 1. Meanwhile, the United States and its allies have promised to continue cooperation with the Afghan government when they do not have soldiers on the ground here.