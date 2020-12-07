Foreign diplomats decry ‘unlawful attacks’ on Afghan civilians

“We honor all those in Afghanistan who work tirelessly to advance freedom of expression and freedom of the press”

AT News

KABUL: The EU delegation, NATO and diplomatic missions based in Kabul in a joint statement released on Monday strongly condemned the recent targeted attacks on representatives of the media, human rights and religious leaders.

The EU Delegation, diplomatic missions of the EU Member States Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, Australia, Canada, the NATO Mission to Afghanistan, Norway, the United Kingdom and the U.S. Mission based in Kabul strongly condemned the recent targeted and unlawful attacks on representatives of the media, religious leaders and groups, human rights defenders, students, civil society and civilians at large, recalling that the Taliban and various terrorist organizations are responsible for the significant majority of civilian casualties in Afghanistan.

“We consider these not only as savage attacks against Afghan blood, but as an attack on the very peace process in Afghanistan.” the statement added.

“Recognizing the bravery of Afghanistan’s people, we are confident that these attacks will fail in their intent to silence the diversity of opinions. It has never mattered more for the people of Afghanistan to feel able to express themselves freely and provide their opinions on the peace talks, as well as engage in the process, to achieve an inclusive and sustainable peace. Upholding the free flow of information and holding the perpetrators accountable will benefit everyone who wishes to live in a peaceful and democratic Afghanistan.” the statement added.

“We honor all those in Afghanistan who work tirelessly to advance freedom of expression and freedom of the press. Our respective missions expect that all parties to the conflict will protect the freedom and the independence of the media and civil society in Afghanistan, which is indispensable to a vibrant, functioning, and economically viable democracy.”

The statement added, “We reaffirm our commitment to champion the freedom of all the Afghan people. We call for immediate compliance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law. To this end, we support the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in its efforts to investigate and prosecute those who are targeting these individuals with violence and immediately end the impunity of these killings.”

Last month, Elyas Dayee, a reporter for Radio Azadi, was killed in IED blast in the southern Helmand province. Recently, some media workers and reporter expressed concern over their safety as a number of journalists were targeted around the country.