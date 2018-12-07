Foreign forces airstrike kills 4 soldiers in Uruzgan
December 7, 2018
AT-KANDAHAR CITY: At least four Afghan soldiers embraced martyrdom after foreign forces carried out airstrike in Chinarto district of central Uruzgan province, officials said Friday.
Faiz Mohammad, Chinarto district chief told Pajhwok Afghan News that Taliban militants had recently started some destructive activities in the district and a day early, the rebels attacked some police posts of the district.
He said that the last night clash between the Taliban and Afghan forces continued for several hours but one policemen and two Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers were killed.
However, he did not provide information about Taliban casualties in the battle.
“Unfortunately later foreign aircrafts arrived to the area and targeted a number of our soldiers while they were busy supplying equipments to security posts,” Faiz Mohammad said.
He said that four soldiers including two ANA members and two policemen were killed and six others wounded in the bombardment.
