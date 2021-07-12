Foreign forces responsible for insecurity in Afghanistan: Iran

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Deputy Commander of Iran’s Law Enforcement Police Forces Brigadier General Qassem Rezayee took the US and other foreign forces deployed in Afghanistan responsible for the long-term insecurity in the war-torn country.

“The US-led colonial powers, with their illegitimate presence in the region, have created a terrible situation for the Afghan people,” Mr. Rezayee said.

“Based on the reports we have received, there is no concern about the security of the Iranian borders,” he said.

“The result of the US illegal presence in Afghanistan has been nothing but destruction and insecurity,” General Rezayee reiterated.

“Today, the people of Afghanistan need to receive the humanitarian aid from other countries of the world, but the best help to them is to allow the formation of a popular government based on the will of the people and not to allow foreigners to interfere in the internal affairs of this country.”

General Rezayee noted that the US and its allies, by their illegitimate presence in the region for more than 40 years, have taken peace and comfort from the nations of the region.

Iran shares more than 900 kilometers of border with Afghanistan. The provinces of Herat, Farah and Nimroz in Afghanistan are bordered by the provinces of Khorassan Razavi, South Khorassan and Sistan and Balouchestan in Iran.

Over the past weeks, the Taliban have overrun areas in Afghanistan bordering five countries – Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan.

On Friday, the militant group claimed that it had seized control of 85 percent of Afghan territory, a declaration government officials dismissed as part of a propaganda campaign.

The Taliban gains come amid the withdrawal of US-led troops from the country after two decades of war and occupation.