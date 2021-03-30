Foreign militants active under Taliban command in Laghman

AT News

KABUL: Tens of foreign national militants are active under the Taliban command in the eastern Laghman province, local officials said on Tuesday.

The foreign militants provided military training for the Taliban fighters, according to provincial officials.

Laghman Governor, Rahmatullah Yarmal said that these militants are living alongside their families in Alishing and Dowlatshahi districts of the province.

“Our information shows that many of them are in the valleys of Alishing and Dowlatshahi districts,” he added. “Their supporters are obviously known.”

Earlier, the Taliban denied the existence of foreign nationals under their command.

However, the residents confirmed the presence of foreign militants in Gori village of Alishing and Chaklak area of Dawaltshah districts. They put the number of these militants to around 200.

This comes as deputy foreign minister, Mirwais Nab in the Heart of Asia Conference-Istanbul Process called on the regional countries to offer efforts for a ceasefire in Afghanistan.

“The international terrorist groups and smugglers attempt to undermine the peace efforts,” he said. “We call on regional and international assistants, especially the countries that have influence on the Taliban to work for a ceasefire and meaningful negotiations.”