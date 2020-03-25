Foreign Ministry curtails services amid coronavirus

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has slowed down its consultation services to avoid the outbreak of coronavirus in capital, Kabul.

The ministry in a statement on Wednesday said that it has taken cautiously implementation regarding its consultation services.

The ministry asked the applicants to contact through email and phone for preceding their documents.

According to the ministry, only the important documents would be preceded. The statement said the consultation services in foreign countries are implementing in accordance to the country’s situation.

This comes as Afghanistan has so far registered 76 positive cases. The cases include two foreign diplomats and four Resolute Support Service Members. The country has so far recorded two death due to coronavirus’ affection.

The Ministry of Public Health said that coronavirus has recently been spread among the society, calling on the citizens to avoid participation in the gathering.