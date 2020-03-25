Home / Latest Updates / Foreign Ministry curtails services amid coronavirus

Foreign Ministry curtails services amid coronavirus

admin March 25, 2020 Latest Updates Leave a comment 13 Views

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has slowed down its consultation services to avoid the outbreak of coronavirus in capital, Kabul.

 The ministry in a statement on Wednesday said that it has taken cautiously implementation regarding its consultation services.

The ministry asked the applicants to contact through email and phone for preceding their documents.

According to the ministry, only the important documents would be preceded. The statement said the consultation services in foreign countries are implementing in accordance to the country’s situation.  

This comes as Afghanistan has so far registered 76 positive cases. The cases include two foreign diplomats and four Resolute Support Service Members. The country has so far recorded two death due to coronavirus’ affection.

The Ministry of Public Health said that coronavirus has recently been spread among the society, calling on the citizens to avoid participation in the gathering.

About admin

Check Also

Gov’t has released nine Taliban prisoners from Wardak jail

AT News KABUL: In a decree, President Ashraf Ghani has set free at least nine …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved