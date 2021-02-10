Foreign Nationals among 22 Taliban Killed in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: Defense ministry said that the Afghan security forces conducted an operation in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, targeted and destroyed a Taliban base where suicide jackets were made and suicide bombers were kept, and 22 terrorists, including six Arabs, two Pakistanis, and two Tajiks were arrested during the operations.

Additionally, 16 suicide vests and 16 tons of explosives were demolished, the ministry added.

Another 15 militants were killed in the airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force in the southern Helmand province.

Defense Ministry’s Spokesman, Fawad Aman said that the foreign nationals included six Arabs, two Pakistanis and two Tajikistanis. The operation was carried out in Dehyak district of Ghazni, he said, adding that a cache of suicide-vast, which was also a hideout to the suicide attackers, was destroyed.

The Taliban’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed that three militants were killed by the Afghan security forces, saying that there was no foreign national among their fighters.

The ministry of defense said in a separate statement that the Afghan security forces carried out airstrikes in Nawa district of Helmand. The government and Taliban have escalated hostilities after both sides were unable to reach a breakthrough on ceasefire agreement in the second round of the intra-Afghan negotiations.