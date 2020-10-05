Former health minister escapes overseas after corruption charges

AT News

KABUL: The parliament says that former public health minister Ferozuddin Feroz who was charged for corruption during the coronavirus-related lockdown, has illegally left the country.

The parliament also said in a report on Monday that President Ghani also allowed the payment to contractors before an assessment.

Kamal Safi, a member of parliament said that ministry of public health had signed 19 contracts at a cost of four billion Afs during the quarantine, while another 31 contracts costing 104 million dollars donated by the World Bank apparently aiming to equip hospitals with medicines and other essentials to fight the China virus.

The report has found that none of the contractors prepared medicines and other essentials and that some conflicting documents were prepared.

It added that old and expired equipment had been purchased in high costs that shows the former minister was involved in a deep corruption.

Alcohol was permitted to be imported for fighting the Corona virus, but some contractors imported alcohol illegally.

Former public health minister is barred to overseas trip, but he fled with the help of his friends and relatives in the government, according to the report.



