Former Taliban official demands US to resume talks with insurgents

AT News Report

KABUL: A former official of Taliban asked the United States to restart negotiations with the militants, after the US president announced that negotiations with the insurgent group were stopped following a suicide attack that killed an American soldier on September 5 in Kabul.

“We want the negotiations be resumed from the subjects they stopped so that the problems be resolved sooner. The intra-Afghan dialogues should be held and the two sides reach a ceasefire agreement,” Sayed Akbar Agha, who now runs the Council for Afghanistan Salvation, a political party, said on Tuesday.

He said that bomb blasts, night raids and clashes increased in the country after the US-Taliban talks were stopped, adding that only civilians suffer from this unrest.

Meanwhile, Sohail Shahin, a spokesman for Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said that a militant delegation chaired by Maulavi Abdul Salam Hanafi traveled to Iran to talk to Iranian officials on different issues.

The visit comes while another team of the insurgents flew to Moscow to talk with Russian officials, according to Shahin.

Hanafi discussed peace process, Iranian development projects in Afghanistan and a lasting security with Iranian officials.

Earlier, a spokesman of Taliban had said that their representatives went to China.

The government reacted to Taliban’s visits to neighboring states, asking them not to host representatives of a group “whose hands are red with people’s blood”.

“We do not expect our neighboring countries to host a terrorist group who has the innocent Afghans’ blood in hand and thinks of Afghanistan destruction,” said Sediq Sediqqi, President Ghani’s Spokesman