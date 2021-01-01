Former Taliban prisoners behind killing of Afghan journalist

AT News

KABUL: Those Taliban militants released recently from government custody had hands in the killing of Rahmatullah Nekzad, a journalist who had been working for Al Jazeera and Associated Press in Ghazni province, the intelligence agency says.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Friday that two people arrested with the charge of killing of Nekzad were among the 5,000 insurgents who were freed by President Ghani’s order.

The NDS identified theem as Hamidullah and Zekrullah who have confessed having hands in Nekzad’s terror.

According to the NDS, the two are members of a terrorist group led by Qari Obaid responsible for targeted killings in Ghazni.

Nekzad was shot dead last week near his house in the Ghazni city, provincial capital of the same name.