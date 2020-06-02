Four arrested over alleged rape in Balkh

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in northern Balkh have said that at least four people were detained over alleged of sexual assault of a woman in Dehdai district of the province.

The detainees were arrested alongside two rounds of AK-47 on Monday late evening, officials said on Tuesday.

Earlier, a security source on condition of anonymity, said that a police officer had sexually assaulted a young girl in the central of Bamiyan province. This has occurred in the provincial police guest house, according to the source.

But an official of the Bamiyan police department, Sayed Rabani said that the girl had been in contact with the police officer. He said the allegation is under investigation and the details would share later.

The Afghanistan human rights watchdogs have often expressed concern over the impunity of alleged sexual harassment crimes often committed by men, as the country has owned an appearance of the patriotic society.