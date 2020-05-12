Home / Latest Updates / Four children killed in Farah mortar attacks

Four children killed in Farah mortar attacks

Faizi mansour May 12, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 38 Views

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the western province of Farah say that several mortars hit residential areas, killing at least four children.

Mohebollah Moheb, provincial police spokesman, said Tuesday that the attacks happened in the Bala Bolok district’s village of Shiwan.

He blamed the attacks on Taliban militants.

Meanwhile, local residents said that three other children were also wounded in the attacks occurred late Monday night.

They did not know whether the mortars were fired by Taliban fighters or security forces, calling for a government investigation.

Taliban accused the national army of firing mortars, but army says the militants were behind the attacks.

About Faizi mansour

Check Also

Afghanistan under attack: Terrorists storm Kabul hospital, killing 16; 24 dead in suicide attack on Nangarhar funeral

AT News KABUL: Tuesday was one of the bloodiest and bleakest days in the nation’s …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved