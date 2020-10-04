Four civilians killed in Taliban ambush

KABUL- At least four civilian passengers were killed on Saturday afternoon after the car they were traveling in was ambushed and attacked by the armed Taliban fighters in northeastern Afghanistan.

The attack took place Saturday afternoon in Essakhail district of Tagab district of Kapisa province, Shayaq Shorash, spokesman for Kapisa provincial police said Sunday.

In the attack Taliban indiscriminately opened fire on the private car in which the four passengers were killed.

After the Taliban announced to have halted big attacks in cities and urban areas in March, they turned to attacking vehicles and passengers and to place roadside bombs on the highways and public roads.

Reports of such attacks and land mine explosions on civilians have been coming out of several Afghan provinces in the past few months, particularly after the Taliban signed a peace agreement with the United States in Doha on February 29.

Afghan government has repeatedly and constantly asked and called on the Taliban to fulfil their promises and to significantly reduce their attacks and violence or to announce a humanitarian ceasefire.

But the militant group has always rejected the call for reduction of violence and ceasefire, using it as a pushing button in the peace process, to gain further leverages.