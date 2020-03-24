Four coalition service members tested positive for covid-19

AT News

KABUL: Four Coalition Service Members were tested positive for covid-19, said the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, adding that the soldiers have been newly arrived in the country.

The Mission in a statement said that the positive tests are making the first case of coronavirus among the NATO Mission in Afghanistan.

“We have taken the necessary precautions to identify and quarantine any personnel these four service members may have been in contact with,” the statement reads.

The service members have been placed into Isolation, said the statement. “There are approximately 1,500 service members and civilians living in screening facilities as a preventive measure.”

It said that 38 Resolute Support personnel, who showed flu-like symptoms have been isolated and have been under medical treatment.

This is as Afghanistan tested 74 positive cases. 32 new cases were recorded in western Herat province in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry of public health.