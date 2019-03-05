Home / Latest Updates / Four criminals arrested in Kabul

Four criminals arrested in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: Four people were arrested by police on charges of different crimes in Kabul city.

Police managed to arrest four people on the charges of robbery and carrying weapons illegally in PD 18 in Kabul city, said a press statement issued by Ministry of Interior (MoI).

One of the arrested robbers was leader of a robbery group, which was involved in different armed robberies and some other crimes in PD 18, added statement.

The apprehended indicts are under custody and further inquiry is going on over the case.

