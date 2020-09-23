Four Daesh terrorists killed in Jalalabad

AT News

KABUL: At least four IS-K or so called Daesh affiliates, were killed in a military operation conducted by the national directorate of security in Jalalabad, the capital city in eastern Nangarhar.

Provincial governor’s office said in a statement that security forces sought to detain the terrorists alive but after they opened fire, the militants were killed in retaliation attacks by the security forces.

The Dash fighters were using residential houses as shelters in fighting with the security forces, according to the statement.

Based on the statement three of the rebels were killed in security forces attacks and another on was killed by his own explosive’s blast. Several rounds of remote control mines, explosive materials, a car and cash have been seized in the operation.

Daesh had been strongly active in the eastern province of Nangarhar before the government conducted aerial and ground raids on the group’s sanctuaries in the province.

In 2019, in a visit to Nangarhar, President Ashraf Ghani thanked the Afghan security forces and said that Daesh was defeated in the province.