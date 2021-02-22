Home / Latest Updates / Four die in Badakhshan gold mine collapse

Four die in Badakhshan gold mine collapse

February 22, 2021

AT News

KABUL: Four miners were killed and three others received injuries after a gold mine collapsed in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, local officials said on Monday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Sanaullah Rohani said that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Raghistan district of the province.

The wounded people were shifted to the hospital, he said, adding that the dead were handed over to the relatives.

Badakhshan is located in northeast Afghanistan. The province owns several mines. According to some reports, the powerful individuals have been extracting mines illegally and unprofessionally that often results into the death of people working in the mining factory.

