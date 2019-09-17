Home / Latest Updates / Four drug peddlers nabbed in Kabul

Four drug peddlers nabbed in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) have arrested four drug vendors in an operations carried out in Kabul, the capital city.

“CNP conducted crackdown against drug retailers in Panjsad Family and Dahan-e-Bagh area of Kabul, in which four drug peddlers were detained,” Kabul Police Press Office said Tuesday in a statement.

According to the statement, the police recovered and confiscated different kinds of drug such as hashish and opium form the captured indicts.

The detained drug peddlers are under custody and their dossiers would be sent to related organs for further inquiry.

