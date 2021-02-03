Four killed in Uruzgan car bomb

AT News

KABUL: At least four Afghan security personnel were killed and three others wounded in a car bomb blast in Southern Uruzgan province, provincial officials said Wednesday.

Provincial Governor, Mohammad Omar Sherzad, blamed Taliban insurgents for detonating an explosive-laden car at an Afghan military base in the Chinarak area of ​​Tirinkot, the provincial capital.

He said that two soldiers, one policeman and an uprising force member were killed, while three others wounded.

Sherzad said that reinforcements were deployed to the area for assistance and backup, adding that the area was under the control of the Afghan security forces.

Another official speaking on condition of anonymity, said that seven security personnel were killed and five others wounded in the blast.

Taliban militants did not immediately comment regarding the incident.

Uurzgan is an unsafe province in the south where militants are active in many parts, many times carried out attacks on the Afghan security forces, inflecting heavy casualties on them.

The Afghanistan Human Rights Commission (AHRC) expressed concerns over the recent bomb explosions in the country which killed more than 10 people.

The watchdog described the explosions and attacks on civilians as war crimes and the crimes against humanity in the country and called for its halt.

It also called on the government of Afghanistan to take serious measures for ensuring security of the people and prevent further explosions in the cities.