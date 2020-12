AT News

KABUL: Four members of one family died in a car crash in Balkh province, provincial officials confirmed on Sunday.

A kid is also among the victims after their car crashed on a track in Mazar-Hairatan highway. The rest of the family and their friends are devastated by the loss.

A spokesman for the Balkh police chief, Adel Shah Adel said the incident took place on Saturday. However, he falls short to provide more details.