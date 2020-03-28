Home / Latest Updates / Four of a family killed after argument over duck hunting

AT News

KABUL: Security officials in northern Parwan province said that four members of a family have been killed in clash erupted due to hunting a duck in capital of the province.

Provincial Police Chief of Countering Criminal Activities, Mohammad Faroq said the clash occurred on Saturday morning in Batokhil village. The physical dispute erupted between the cousins, he added.

According to him, the security forces have arrested two people including one wounded in connection to the cases.

The Batokhil and Sayad are the green villages, where tens of people on a daily bases emanate for hunting and partying. Hunting is part of the ancient culture since ages in Afghanistan.

