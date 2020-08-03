Four patients die from covid-19 in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Four coronavirus patients have lost their lives battling the virus in the last 24 hours, Afghanistan Health Ministry said on Monday. 47 other patients have recovered during this period, according to the ministry.

36 new positive cases were also registered from 105 suspected samples tested during this time, pushing the total tally to 36,746 across the country.

According to the ministry, 20 positive cases were registered in Ghor, seven in Kabul, four in Herat and five in Balkh

The total recoveries have exceeded to 25,556 and the deaths to 1,288 across the country.