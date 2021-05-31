Home / Latest Updates / Four people released from Taliban captivity in Kunduz

Four people released from Taliban captivity in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces freed four captives from the Taliban custody in the northern province of Kunduz, defense ministry said.

A spokesman for the ministry, Fawad Aman said that the Afghan commando forces carried out a raid on Taliban’s captivity in Qoshtapa area of provincial capital, in which also 12 militants were killed and eight others wounded.  

“A great amount of weapons and ammunitions was captured by the security forces and a Taliban sanctuary was destroyed,” he added.

The Afghan commandoes earlier released 62 people from the Taliban’s custody in Kunduz’s neighboring province of Baghlan.

The Taliban have not commented in regards as of now. As the U.S. is withdrawing from Afghanistan, the armed conflicts between the security forces and Taliban have rapidly intensified.

