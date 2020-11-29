Home / Latest Updates / Four rockets seized in Paghman district

Four rockets seized in Paghman district

admin November 29, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 37 Views

AT News

KABUL: Four rockets were discovered and seized during a joint operation launched by the Afghan security forces in the Paghman district of Kabul province, officials said.

Four rockets of the type of 82 were discovered and confiscated during a joint operation carried out by 111th army detachment forces in Paghman district, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The statement said that the rockets were hidden by Taliban for terrorist activities, which were seized by security forces.

Parts of Kabul city were showered by rockets fired from mobile launchers inside the capital last week that killed 12 civilians and injured a number of others.

About admin

Check Also

Karzai condemns Sunday’s terrorist attacks in different provinces

AT News KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned terrorist attacks in the provinces of …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved