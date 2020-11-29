Four rockets seized in Paghman district

AT News

KABUL: Four rockets were discovered and seized during a joint operation launched by the Afghan security forces in the Paghman district of Kabul province, officials said.

Four rockets of the type of 82 were discovered and confiscated during a joint operation carried out by 111th army detachment forces in Paghman district, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The statement said that the rockets were hidden by Taliban for terrorist activities, which were seized by security forces.

Parts of Kabul city were showered by rockets fired from mobile launchers inside the capital last week that killed 12 civilians and injured a number of others.