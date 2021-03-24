Four Security Force Members Killed in Badghis

AT News

KABUL: A roadside bomb targeting a military vehicle has left at least four Afghan security force members dead and one another was wounded in northwestern Badghis province, local officials said on Wednesday.

Provincial Governor, Hissamuddin Shams said the incident occurred on Tuesday in Kamari district of the province.

The security forces, who suffered casualties, were engaged in operations against the Taliban in the district, Shams said, adding that five Taliban fighters were killed and seven others wounded in the fight against the security forces.

The security forces have launched operations to wipe out the insurgents from Ab-e-Kamari district, according to him.

The Taliban are yet to comment in regards.

Badghis is among insecure provinces in northwest of Afghanistan, where the Taliban militants are slightly active.

The government and the Taliban have surged their hostilities amid U.S. efforts to broker a deal between the two sides, aiming to put an end to the ongoing war. War has been intensified across the country.